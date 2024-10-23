'Somebody’s targeted me': Some North Olmsted neighbors on edge after political signs stolen

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — With two weeks left until Election Day, some voters told News 5 they feel their First Amendment rights are being violated.

“I’ve never actually put signs out in my yard before and now that I have and somebody’s targeted me, it makes me afraid,” said one North Olmsted resident.

The peace some neighbors said they once felt in this North Olmsted community has been robbed after this woman, who did not want to reveal her face or name, said she found her political signs stolen from her property.

“I took a walk this morning, and I noticed that my sign for Harris Walz was gone and then I noticed that all my neighbors’ signs were gone,” the woman said.

Something else the woman said she found interesting is that the thief or thieves did not take the five additional signs standing in her yard.

“I don’t know if this is kids or adults doing this,” she said.

But she said crooks won’t get away with it again and has even posted a message on a hand-made Harris Walz sign, letting people know you’re on camera.

“There’s no need to take down somebody else’s signs,” said the resident.

The second woman, who also did not want to reveal her face or name, agreed with the first neighbor, calling it a big disappointment when she received a call that her signs had been stolen too.

“I feel that the amount of work that we put into our choice, you know that’s what it is. This is our choice,” said the second North Olmsted resident.

Just last month, News 5 visited a Mayfield Heights neighborhood after police began increasing patrols on Ashcroft Drive due to neighbors being the targets of political crimes and vandalism.

Political signs defaced and stolen in Mayfield Heights neighborhood

We spoke to both the victims and one Trump supporter who said he carries a Trump flag and is against this behavior.

“Why would you deface somebody's property? I know who I am going to vote for just vote, and whether it’s one side or the other side, don’t go on someone's property and spray paint,” said Nick DiLillo, a Mayfield Heights resident.

Legal experts remind people that stealing or damaging political signs is against the law, so if you’re caught, Law Professor Jonathan Entin said you could face a fifth-degree felony, which has the possibility of a fine of up to $2,500 and jail time.

“People are entitled to their opinions, and you don't necessarily agree with everybody, but just because you disagree with somebody doesn't mean that you get to steal their signs,” said Entin.

“That’s our amendment rights. Our first amendment. That’s how we’re speaking,” said the second North Olmsted resident.

News 5 reached out to North Olmsted police for a statement, and they did not respond back to our request in time for this story.