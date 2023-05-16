Something's a buzz at Akron-Canton Airport

The Akron-Canton Airport has some new sets of wings, and we don't mean planes.

A program designed to help the environment brought 60 honey bee colonies to the airport. It's a partnership with the Hartville Honey Bee Farm.

The airport said the initiative is part of its "ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability."

The airport hopes that bringing the colonies in will help with bee conservation and bolster the population in the surrounding counties.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Hartville Honey Bee Farm on this exciting project," said Adam Dietry, Assistant Manager of Environmental Services. "As an airport, we have a unique opportunity to do our part to help boost the bee population in our local ecosystem, and we believe that introducing bees to our airfield is an important step in that direction."

Airport crews will care for the bees, "ensuring their well-being and providing them with a safe and healthy environment to thrive." Additionally, the airport plans to sell honey collected from the bee colonies.

According to the airport, the bee program has already received positive feedback from the community and hopes that the program serves as a model for other airports to promote "environmental sustainability and conservation efforts."

