1 dead, 1 injured during stabbing in Akron Wednesday

News 5
Posted at 9:26 PM, May 08, 2024
One is dead, and another is injured after a stabbing occurred in Akron Wednesday afternoon, Akron Police said.

Around 4:40 p.m., police responded to a domestic-related altercation at a home in the 1500 block of Bronson Road, police said.

Upon arrival, police said they found a 59-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The alleged suspect was the woman's 40-year-old son and was still inside the home, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the son assaulted the two with a knife and called 911 to report the incident, police said.

EMS on the scene pronounced the woman dead and transported the man to a nearby hospital, police said.

The son was taken into custody without incident and was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

