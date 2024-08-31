South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools, Shaker Heights HS send letters to families after football game altercation

Friday night, there was an altercation following a football game at Brush High School, according to South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools.

After the football game between Brush and Shaker Heights High School concluded, some students from Brush were involved in an altercation, during which someone set off firecrackers, the district said.

Both Shaker Heights High School and South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools sent letters to families saying that the noise of the firecracker led to "concerns about the severity" of the altercation; however, no weapons were involved.

Shaker Heights said none of its students were involved.

An investigation is being conducted, and South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools said anyone involved will be subject to appropriate consequences.