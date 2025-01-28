South Euclid-Lyndhurst teacher charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material

A teacher employed by the South Euclid-Lyndhurst School District was arrested Monday, according to the Geauga County Sheriff's Office.

Eric Schmidt was arrested in Seven Hills and charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a second-degree felony, the sheriff's office said.

Schmidt was taken into custody without incident after an investigation into allegations involving inappropriate actions with a minor, the sheriff's office said.

Tuesday morning, Schmidt was arraigned in Chardon Municipal Court and is being held on a $20,000 bond, the sheriff's office said.

If convicted, Schmidt could face up to eight years in prison and be required to register as a sex offender on the national sex offender registry, the sheriff's office said.

Information is limited due to the nature of the investigation, the sheriff's office said, and anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office at (440) 286-1234.