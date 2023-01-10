South Euclid police search for 18-year-old man who they say stabbed man, left him bleeding in street

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — South Euclid police are searching for 18-year-old Hubie Von Frazier for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man and leaving him bleeding in the street in the area of Sheffield Road and Prasse Road in South Euclid, according to police.

According to police, Monday night, officers with South Euclid police were dispatched to the area for a call regarding a man bleeding in the street and asking for help. The 20-year-old was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

News 5's photojournalist Cody Murphy was on the scene and captured the moments after the police arrived.

South Euclid stabbing

Upon further investigation, Frazier allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times after an argument at a home on Prasse Road, police said.

Frazier, pictured below, fled from the scene and could not be located. A warrant for felonious assault has been issued for his arrest. Frazier is 5-feet-10-inches tall, approximately 120 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

South Euclid Police Hubie Von Frazier

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or who knows of Frazier’s whereabouts should contact the South Euclid Police Department at 216-691-4252.

