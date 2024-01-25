South Euclid Police searching for man they say abducted mother of his child

The South Euclid Police Department is currently looking for a suspect who allegedly kidnapped the mother of his child Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., Nicholas Shawn Ian McGee broke into a home on Grosvenor Avenue and forced Jada Wells into a Black SUV, according to police.

McGee is six feet tall and weighs 165 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he may be in a black Jeep Cherokee or a Dodge Durango and was last known to be somewhere on the east side of Cleveland.

McGee is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information regarding McGee’s whereabouts should contact the South Euclid Police Department at 216-381-1234.