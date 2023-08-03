Speak Never: Taylor Swift extends Eras Tour but doesn't choose Cleveland

It's a Cruel Summer for Cleveland Taylor Swift fans. Swift announced she is extending the Eras Tour, but not getting in her Getaway Car to the best city in Ohio.

"Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era," Swift wrote on her Twitter.

The Anti-Hero has added 2024 tour dates in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto.

"I Forgot That You Existed," we believe Swift may say after seeing this article.

Swift put a "Blank Space" over Cleveland and Columbus when she toured the Midwest. Of Cleveland's neighbors, she did go to Cincinnati, Detroit and Pittsburgh.

When she went to Cincinnati, News 5 sister station WCPO got to spend Daylight and time in the Midnight Rain covering her local impact.

As reported by our partners, Swift's two shows in Cincinnati were expected to have a direct economic impact of $48 million, according to data from the Cincinnati Regional Chamber.

However, she told the two biggest Ohio cities You're on Your Own, Kid, but she Would've, Could've, Should've brought her Bejeweled self to Northeast Ohio.

Ohio loves the "Fearless" singer, with state lawmakers wanting to name July 1 Taylor Swift Day.

State House Reps. Dani Isaacsohn (D-Cincinnati) and Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) proposed for Miss Americana to become Miss Ohio. The bipartisan duo says Swift's music Hits Different and asks their colleagues Don't You want to recognize "her role as a major influence on aspiring artists and young Ohioans."

RELATED: Best Day Ever, July 1 may become Taylor Swift Day in Ohio

The Eras Tour is expected to generate over $5 billion in revenue, with each performance leading to spikes in food and beverage sales, hotel and Airbnb stays, and tourism dollars being spent in the cities she has visited so far, the lawmakers added.

Unfortunately, Cleveland will not get her to Speak Now.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter and Swiftie Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.