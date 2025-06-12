Special ceremony honors Cleveland teens who saved boy from drowning

CLEVELAND — A group of young men are being recognized for their quick response, bravery and leadership to save a young boy from drowning.

“Say if I drowned, I would want other people to help me. That’s why I did it,” said Kesean Wilson.

This comes after News 5 first told you about a 7-year-old boy’s near-drowning last week at a public pool at the Lonnie L. Burten Recreational Center in Cleveland.

The young boy is now in stable condition.

7-year-old boy now in stable condition after near-drowning at Cleveland pool

RELATED: 7-year-old boy now in stable condition after near-drowning at Cleveland pool

But now, the community is praising Kesean Wilson, Camron Swann and Kirvon Johnson.

“I didn’t want to jump in there because I really can’t swim,” said Johnson.

Despite not knowing how to swim, Johnson said he still showed up.

Meanwhile, Swann said he quickly used his skills to jump into 9 feet of water to save the boy’s life.

“Going over to my dad’s house I had went to this little pool in East Cleveland. I wanted to get on the diving board, they said I had to take a swimming test, so I just started swimming,” said Swann.

Cleveland central community activist and Ghetto Therapy Founder Walter Patton said he organized Wednesday’s event because he wanted to make sure the young men received the recognition he said they deserve.

“I wasn’t surprised because this is what they do all the time, but for them to be brave enough to jump in that water, pull them out as a collective. It was amazing to me,” said Patton. “We always getting negative publicity in the central community, so it was important for me to also highlight the positives of what we do every day.”

Swann’s mom, Joyce Swann, told News 5 she still can’t believe her son showed up like he did, but she said she’s proud.

“He knew how to swim, but I didn’t know he knew how to swim, swim to go rescue a person,” said Joyce Swann.

As the three young men walked away with certificates and other gifts, the public pool and playground at Lonnie Burten Park continued to buzz with activity. Meanwhile, others like Cartez Holder told me it was all a team effort that saved the young boy’s life.

“I was lowkey happy. We were working it out, getting the little boy out,” said Holder.

Patton said he wants to see more swimming lessons available at all the recreation centers in Cleveland.