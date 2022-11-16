Special Olympian runs Veteran's Day 5k in memory of his recently deceased Marine father

CLEVELAND — You can find a local 5k race just about every weekend. This Veterans Day weekend was no different.

That doesn’t mean it wasn’t special.

At the Veterans 5k held at Edgewater Park, David Cathcart ran for a reason. He’s a Special Olympian, running for the Integrated Community Solutions team with his coach, Andy Sharp.

David ran this race for his father, David Cathcart, a United States Marine, who passed away unexpectedly 2 weeks ago.

“My dad, he was a very nice man. He was very proud of me. He said, ‘you’re a rock star and I’m proud of you,’” David said.

David's goal for this race was to finish in less than 30 minutes, he finished in 29-minutes and 37-seconds.

News 5's Rob Powers joined David and Coach Sharp, running alongside them and cheering them on until they all reached the finish line.

“He has a no-quit attitude’, says coach sharp, adding, “’David just wants to make everybody’s world around him better’.”

And how would David’s father react?

“He would say I’m a rock star!”

