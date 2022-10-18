Specialized court docket aimed at helping veterans in Medina County marks a milestone

MEDINA, Ohio — A specialized docket in Medina Municipal Court aimed at helping those who helped our country marks a milestone. The first valor court in Medina County celebrated one year.

The program is dedicated to veterans who find themselves in the criminal justice system.

Court officials said the program is working.

“We’ve cut down on the recidivism, not one of our participants has been rearrested during the year,” said Matt Esterle, Medina Valor Court Coordinator.

For Judge Gary Werner presiding over valor court has been a goal. “At the risk of bragging, I think it’s been successful,” said Werner.

Brandon Hucks is the first veteran to graduate from the program. “It’s a bittersweet ending. I’ve formed relationship or friendship with a lot of people here,” said Hucks.

After successful completion of the program, in most cases, charges are dismissed or reduced.

