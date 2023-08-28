Speeding driver dies in crash after Parma police initiate pursuit

The Parma Police Department has released details surrounding a deadly crash that happened last week that claimed the life of a 30-year-old man and injured a 40-year-old woman.

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Aug. 24 near Pearl Road and Woburn Avenue.

Authorities said officers in the area spotted a black Ford Fusion speed past them going east on Brookpark Road near West 33rd Street. Officers did a U-turn and gave chase with lights and sirens on, but the Ford was already nearly out of sight.

"Officers were unsure as to whether or not the driver knew officers were behind him as the Ford had gained such a large distance between the two vehicles," authorities said in a news release.

Officers continued driving down Pearl Road, unable to see the car due to the distance, and later came across the scene of a crash; the Ford had collided with a Chevrolet Traverse and caught fire, the release said.

Officers attempted to put out the fire and pull the Ford's unconscious driver out of the car. Cleveland EMS arrived on the scene and then transported the driver to a nearby hospital, where the driver, later identified as a man from Columbus, was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The woman in the Chevrolet sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The release stated that while officers worked the scene, another person arrived and said his vehicle had been hit by the Ford near Brookpark and State roads before it sped off.

