Spirit Airlines says it's working 'around the clock' to mitigate travel disruptions

CLEVELAND — If you're traveling from Cleveland Hopkins by way of Spirit Airlines, you may notice your flight is canceled or delayed.

A departing flight from Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale has been canceled, according to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport website. A flight from Cleveland to Tampa has also been delayed.

A spokesperson for Spirit Airlines released a statement after the airline canceled and delayed flights nationwide.

"We're working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges. We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned. We understand how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly, and we're working to find solutions. We ask Guests to actively monitor their emails and flight status before heading to the airport. As a team, we strive every day to get our Guests where they need to go on time. Our focus will continue to be on taking care of our Guests."

Over the weekend, customers taking Spirit Airlines sounded off on social media after the airline canceled flights at Orlando International Airport without warning.

Man does @SpiritAirlines put their employees in bad positions. 3 cancelled flights due to no crew here at #TPA and my flight was one of them. Luckily Dianna rebooked me for the later one but this one is now delayed and in danger of being cancelled as well. What a show. — Sean Hatala (@SHatala89) August 1, 2021

First time booking with @SpiritAirlines. What a major disappointment. Delayed for 4 hours and then canceled. No help given in any way. Family trip ruined, just like that. — Claudia Scott (@cscott77) July 30, 2021

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.