St Clair Avenue shooting hospitalizes three people

CLEVELAND — Three people are hospitalized at Euclid Hospital after a shooting at a convenience store on St. Clair Avenue and East 156th Street.

Cleveland Police have confirmed they are investigating an incident in the area.

Ward 10 Councilman Michael Polensek tells News 5 the incident started between two vehicles in the parking lot of Brother Food Mart at 15521 St Clair Ave.

One of the vehicles broke down on E 185th Street and Kildeer Avenue.

There's no word on whether anyone has been taken into custody or arrested, but Cleveland Police say there is no indication of a threat to public safety at this time.

This is a developing story.