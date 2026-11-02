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St Clair Avenue shooting hospitalizes three people

Cleveland Police are still investigating the incident
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Ian Wrenn
Cleveland Police investigating a crime scene at Brother Food Mart on St Clair Avenue.
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CLEVELAND — Three people are hospitalized at Euclid Hospital after a shooting at a convenience store on St. Clair Avenue and East 156th Street.

Cleveland Police have confirmed they are investigating an incident in the area.

Ward 10 Councilman Michael Polensek tells News 5 the incident started between two vehicles in the parking lot of Brother Food Mart at 15521 St Clair Ave.

One of the vehicles broke down on E 185th Street and Kildeer Avenue.

There's no word on whether anyone has been taken into custody or arrested, but Cleveland Police say there is no indication of a threat to public safety at this time.

This is a developing story.

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