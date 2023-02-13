St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland closed Monday due to social media threat

Saint Ignatius High School was closed Monday due to a threat made on social media, school officials said.

Local law enforcement was contacted and is investigating the threat, which was made Sunday evening against the school, according to a news release from school officials.

“Due to an abundance of caution, school officials chose to cancel classes and close the campus for the day,” school officials said. “The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is of the utmost importance to us.”

School officials did not provide further details. News 5 is working to learn more.

