St. Ignatius student robbed at gunpoint by multiple assailants

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police has stepped up patrols near St. Ignatius after a student was robbed at gunpoint last week.

According to Jeff McCormick, VP of marketing, enrollment and communications, the robbery happened on Sept. 12.

McCormick said several individuals approached the student on a city street off campus; students commonly park on side streets off campus.

The assailants demanded his wallet and keys. The student handed over his belongings, and the robbers left, McCormick said. The student was unharmed.

"Our security team, in coordination with the 2nd District Cleveland Police Commander Maffo-Judd, have worked to increase Cleveland Police presence around our campus in light of this incident," McCormick said.

No further information was released.