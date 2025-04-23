St. Ignatius students headed to Rome for Pope Francis's funeral

Six students from St. Ignatius are headed to Rome for a historic opportunity.

The group, along with two faculty members, was originally headed there for the canonization of Carlo Acutis, but with the death of Pope Francis, it has been postponed.

While the group is still headed to Rome, the trip is going to look a little different.

The students and faculty will attend the Pope's funeral, which is set to take place on Saturday morning. They will also meet up with other Jesuit schools that are making the same trip this week.

Pope Francis' funeral scheduled for Saturday morning in St. Peter's Square

RELATED: Pope Francis' funeral scheduled for Saturday morning in St. Peter's Square

The students will still visit Acutis's old school in Milan.

They packed up to leave for their trip on Wednesday.

"I feel pretty blessed to go out there. You don't get to do this that often, so this is not something we're going to see for a while," said St. Ignatius sophomore Jacob Klinect.