Stan Hywet Father’s Day Car Show celebrates 66th year, honors family legacy

AKRON, Ohio — The Stan Hywet Father’s Day Car Show kicked off Sunday, marking its 66th year with a stunning display of over 400 classic cars and drawing thousands of visitors.

For many, this annual car show is a cherished tradition, offering a chance to check out vintage automobiles, enjoy sunny weather, indulge in good food and music, and spend quality time together.

The Beck family is no exception.

Michael Beck proudly showcased his son's 1969 Corvette which has been in his family for years.

"It has all the original equipment on it. There’s nothing not original on the car," he said, emphasizing the car’s pristine condition.

The tradition of attending the car show extends to the youngest members of the Beck family, including Michael’s grandson, Mikey.

For five years, the Beck family has brought their prized Corvette to the show, a practice that Mikey and his brother Brady eagerly anticipate.

Mikey’s knowledge of the car’s unique features, such as its manual window cranks, reflects a deep-seated passion inherited from his family.

"They’re doing what their daddy would love. And they love it. They are excited. They love hanging out and talking to people and showing off their cars," Kim Beck, Mikey's mom, said.

This year, however, the show had a poignant undertone. Michael Beck, the car’s original owner, passed away from cancer just over a year ago.

While he is no longer physically present, his spirit lives on through his sons.

The annual event, the love for cars, and the family's dedication to maintaining their traditions all serve as a tribute to Michael Beck’s enduring legacy.