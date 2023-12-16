Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens decorated for holidays, Deck the Hall showcase

The Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron is celebrating the holidays with an elaborate showcase of the former home of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company co-founder F.A. Seiberling and his family.

The historic house museum said its Deck the Hall presentation is an annual holiday celebration that features the Manor House interior decorated for the holidays and 1.2 million lights illuminating the pathways and grounds.

The estate offers a variety of themed rooms featuring Christmas trees, the Reindeer Flight Academy, Santa and Mrs. Claus, an underwater mermaid party, a gingerbread bakeshop and more.

Organizers said DAZZLE features lights choreographed to holiday songs in the Great Garden, and the Corbin Conservatory is decorated with more lights and a giant poinsettia tree.

Deck the Hall tickets are available online or by phone at 330-315-3287.