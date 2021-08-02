Standoff in Bratenahl requires SWAT assistance

BRATENAHL, Ohio — A disturbance in Bratenahl on Sunday required the assistance of a local SWAT team, according to the Village of Bratenahl Division of Police.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, Chagrin Valley Dispatch received a call about a potential stabbing in the 500 block of East 140th Street, according to authorities. The victim was transported in serious condition to University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center by Cleveland EMS.

The suspect in the alleged stabbing then barricaded themselves in an apartment and refused communication with officers, authorities said. It was at that point assistance from the Eastside Department Group Enforcement (EDGE) SWAT team was requested. EDGE then made contact with the suspect and negotiated their surrender to police with no more incident.

The suspect was then transported to the Cuyahoga County jail where they will be charged with Felonious Assault through Cleveland Municipal Court.

