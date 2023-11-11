Standoff in Cleveland's East Side Friday night ends with 21-year-old woman arrested, police say

There was a standoff between the Cleveland Police and a 21-year-old woman on Cleveland's East Side.

According to Cleveland Police, they responded to the area of Harvard Avenue and East 139th Street Friday night for shots fired.

A preliminary investigation regarding the incident told police that a 21-year-old female shot at someone else but missed before she barricaded herself in a home in the 4000 block of East 139th Street.

According to police, SWAT arrived at the scene and the woman was arrested without incident.

The incident is currently under investigation. There is no further information at this time.