Starbucks employees plan to unionize at 2 more Northeast Ohio locations

CLEVELAND — Starbucks employees from a store in Cleveland and a store in Cleveland Heights announced plans to unionize, stating they will file with the National Labor Relations Board later today, according to a news release from the Chicago and Midwest Regional Joint Board (CMRJB).

The stores are located at 11623 Clifton Blvd. in Cleveland and at 3093 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.

The CMRJB said the employees interested in forming a union at the two stores sent the following statement to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson:

"Kevin, we saw record-breaking revenue growth of 19%, for a total of $8.1 billion this first quarter. Yet many of us are unable to make our monthly payments, afford groceries and childcare, or self-sustain due to unlivable wages and cut hours. We … are at risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19 to our fellow partners and loved ones. The inadequate policies for only five days of paid isolation and a limit of two paid isolations per quarter are unrealistic and unsupportive of our needs.. Furthermore, we are trained to reward and accommodate customers even at the expense of our mental and emotional well-being. We beg for simple adjustments like credit card tipping, yet district managers respond with blanket statements such as “Yeah that’s frustrating,” without ever enacting change or following up… We cannot pour from an empty cup… If we truly are partners and our well-being is important to you, you will side with us in this effort to unionize."

According to the CMRJB, a "majority" of eligible employees at the two locations signed the letter.

This comes following a similar push from workers at a Starbucks located at 1374 West 6th Street in Cleveland. That store's petition to unionize was a significant milestone for Starbucks workers wanting to join the Starbucks Workers United movement as it marked the first time Ohio employees of the chain have asked the NLRB for a union vote.

“We are excited to welcome our friends at the Clifton and MayLee stores into our fight! We are stronger together, and every day we are one step closer to securing justice and equity in our workplaces. We couldn’t be prouder of all of our partners involved in making this happen for themselves today," said West 6th Street Barista and Union Organizing Committee member Maddie VanHook.

The movement of the Starbucks Workers United has been seen across the country, with stores unionizing in Boston, Chicago, Seattle, and Buffalo, among other cities.

The CMRJB of Workers United represents around 4,000 members in Ohio in numerous fields.

RELATED:

Cleveland Starbucks workers file for unionization, aiming to be first Starbucks union in Ohio

Starbucks location in Buffalo becomes coffee chain's first US store to vote to unionize

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.