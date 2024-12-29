Watch Now
Stark County Humane Society searching for dog given to wrong owner

The Stark County Humane Society is looking for a dog that it believed belonged to a young man but later found out was not.
The shelter posted on Facebook on Saturday that a young man went to the shelter looking for his "lost dog."

The shelter says the man had photos of a dog that resembled the one pictured below:

471951325_999080775582721_8887791924816187518_n.jpg

The humane society says the dog greeted the young man happily, which did not raise any suspicion.

Since then, the shelter has discovered that the dog was not the young man's. It is now working with the Stark County Sheriff's Office to find the dog and confirm its rightful owner.

The shelter says any information would be greatly appreciated.

