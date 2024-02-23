Stark County inmate charged after allegedly assaulting an officer

An inmate at the Stark County Jail has been charged after allegedly assaulting a corrections officer on Wednesday, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

Prince Toussant R. Trammell unexpectedly attacked the officer from behind and stole his keys, authorities said.

Trammell gave the keys to another inmate and then returned to the officer and attacked him a second time, authorities said.

The officer was able to gain control of Trammell until additional help arrived, authorities said. The officer was transported to Aultman Hospital for his injuries and was later released.

According to the Stark County Sheriff's Office, Trammell has been charged with the following:



Attempt to commit murder

Felonious assaulting an officer

Strangulation

Escape

“We are extremely fortunate that our officer was able to survive this attack. Unfortunately, the nature of our profession comes with inherent risks. This incident is a testament to the training, commitment, and professionalism of our staff,” Stark County Sheriff George Maier said in a statement. “They followed their training and worked together to effectively manage a dangerous situation. It's a daily reality for our people, and they face these challenges with unwavering dedication to their duty and to the safety of our community.”