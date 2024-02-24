Stark County is in need of more foster families

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Stark County currently has a great need for more foster and adoptive families. On average, Stark County Job and Family Services reports that it has more than 500 children living in the foster care system, with nearly a quarter in permanent custody and eligible for adoption. The average number per month of licensed foster families in the county is 123.

Job and Family Services is inviting people to consider taking the leap of becoming a foster parent or family. Job and Family Services is inviting folks to come out and grab a cup of coffee and learn about what it takes to be involved. On Feb. 29 at Ohio Roasting Company, from 4 to 7 p.m., you can get a free cup of coffee and learn more about the program.

If you can't make the leap day event and are still interested, you can take the first step by attending an information meeting. Meetings are typically held the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m., virtually on Zoom and in person at the Division of Children Services in Downtown Canton. From that point, Stark County Job and Family Services will guide folks through the licensing process and help them meet training requirements prior to placement.

Potential parents must be at least 18 years of age, provide proof of income to meet the needs of the household, and successfully pass required background checks. Job and Family Services has experts ready to help guide you through the process.

For more information about foster care and adoption, residents can call 330-451-8789 or visit StarkJFS.org.