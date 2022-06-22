AKRON, Ohio — A 53-year-old man from Uniontown pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for attempting to hire a hitman to make a person known to him "disappear."

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, the defendant, Scott Allen Renninger, pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.

He is set to be sentenced on Sept. 21.

According to the DOJ, between October and November 2020, Renninger offered to pay an individual posing as a hitman $20,000 to murder someone. Renninger gave the person the intended victim's personal information; including their address, license plate and a photograph of them. The defendant and the person posing as the hitman met several times to discuss the murder.

The DOJ said that "on one occasion, Renninger stated to the individual that they needed to figure out a way to communicate, possibly using disposable phones and confirmed his desires to make the victim 'disappear.''

Renninger was arrested on Nov. 17, 2020 at his home. The intended victim wasn't harmed.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.