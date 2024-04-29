Stark County Sheriff's Office gets new device to test drugs without sending to lab for testing

Deputies in Stark County have added a new tool to their arsenal to identify drug compounds without having to send a sample to a lab, resulting in instantaneous identification instead of waiting days or weeks.

It's called the 908 Spectrometer. It uses swabs to detect the "chemical fingerprint" of a suspected drug and then compares the results to a database of known substances.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office says that this allows for immediate identification of drugs like meth, cocaine and pharmaceutical pills. It will also detect the presence of fentanyl and other opioids. In cases involving fentanyl, samples will still be sent out to a lab for further testing to ensure accuracy.

The sheriff's office says that the machine has higher than a 99% accuracy rating when paired with its vendor's "reachback" service that reviews results.

The new machine will reduce the department's reliance on external lab testing, "ensuring quicker responses to drug-related crimes and contributing to a safer Stark County by ensuring the safety of law enforcement personnel and our communities."

"The introduction of the 908 Spectrometer represents a critical step forward in our commitment to resource efficiency and community safety. This tool not only enhances the safety for our deputies but also significantly decreases the time between seizing a substance and confirming its identity. Our ability to act swiftly means a safer community and more efficient use of our resources," said Sheriff George T. Maier.