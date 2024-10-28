Watch Now
Stars of the Avon Lake eagles spotted, Stripes still missing

Stars in the Avon Lake eagles duo Stars and Stripes was spotted Sunday afternoon, according to eagle watchers in a private Facebook group.

An eagle watcher made a post on Facebook saying they know that Stars is 100% okay.

On Oct. 22, a new pair of eagles took over the eagle nest used by Stars and Stripes for the last decade in Avon Lake.

The eagle watcher said Stars flew over around 4:40 p.m. and stayed in the nest for about five minutes.

It is still unknown where Stripes may be, but there is a possibility they may have tried to defend their home but gave it up for some reason.

Experts told News 5 that with the increase in the bald eagle population, we could see this happen more.

You can watch a 24-hour livestream of the nest below:

