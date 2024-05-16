Started together, retiring together: 3 Akron detectives leave legacy of caring

AKRON, Ohio — Three veteran detectives with a combined 99 years of experience with Akron police will soon be leaving the department.

Detectives Bertina King, Alan Jones and Donny Williams will be retiring in the coming weeks after 33 years on the force.

The trio of law enforcement officers started on the job in 1991 and they each made history with the department in their own way.

King was the first Black woman to join the department's major crimes unit.

She helped create a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) unit at the former St. Thomas Hospital. More recently, she wrote a grant that led to the formation of Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI), which investigates cold case rapes and brings justice to survivors.

"If you give me a challenge— you tell me I can't do something— I'm going to top it and prove that I can do it and do it better than you," King said.

Jones is part of the Street Narcotics Uniform Detail (SNUD) unit which takes guns and drugs off the streets.

He was also the first Black K9 handler in the unit with his dog Midnight.

"I was a K9 handler for 12 years. I got Midnight when he was two months old. He just turned 13. He retired in September," Jones said.

No one has been with SNUD longer than Williams. The unit started in 1992. Williams joined in 1993.

"It's kind of really near and dear to me. It really is because I've been there from the beginning," Williams said.

All three of the officers grew up in Akron. They are friends and also recognize that they are role models for kids.

"They need to see Black people, girls, and people that are doing it well," King said.

Williams and Jones echoed those sentiments.

"It leaves you with a good feeling knowing that you made a positive impact on people," Williams said. "I often tell these young kids— life is all about your wants and desires. You got to put them in order to do the right thing."

The detectives have investigated local and federal drug and gun cases and dozens of high-profile crimes over the years.

King worked on the murder case of Hannah Hill. She was strangled and found in the trunk of her car in 1999. Denny Ross was convicted of the killing.

Williams and Jones helped bring Richard Beasley to justice. He is the so-called "Craigslist killer" who lured three men to their deaths through bogus job offers.

"This kind of thing— murders, shootings, rapes— it traumatizes people," King said as she reflected on the importance of solving crimes.

The detectives said what they really want to be remembered for is their community involvement.

"I love the community. There are times when you have to be stern. Most of the time, you're helping individuals solve their problems. That's what you do. It's not just a matter of going and arresting everybody. Sometimes it's just solving their problems," Jones said.

The detectives are not sure about what comes next, but they all plan to be reserve officers for APD.

They'll retire with many memories— some good and others bad— but they're proud they got through it together over more than three decades.

"We made it. We made it," King said with a big smile.