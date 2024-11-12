State Auditor's Office unable to determine if former MetroHealth CEO's $1.9 million bonus was unauthorized

The state auditor has completed his investigation into the allegations of unauthorized bonus payments by MetroHealth's former CEO, Doctor Akram Boutros.

The hospital board terminated Boutros in November 2022 for allegedly paying himself nearly $2 million in unauthorized bonuses, which he repaid.

MetroHealth board fires CEO, alleging he paid $1.9 million in bonuses to himself

RELATED: MetroHealth board fires CEO, alleging he authorized $1.9 million in bonuses to himself

Boutros denied the allegations against him.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office asked for a special audit.

Nearly two years later, the state auditor said the investigation could not determine whether Boutros had proper authorization for the bonuses.

Investigators found that while Boutros did not share information about them directly with the board, the board did not effectively oversee the CEO's compensation, which contributed to its unawareness of the bonuses.