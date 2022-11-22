MetroHealth CEO fired after investigation reveals authorizing $1.9 million in bonuses to self

CLEVELAND — The MetroHealth Board of Trustees announced that President and CEO Akram Boutros has been fired effective immediately.

The Board said Boutros authorized more than $1.9 million in supplemental bonuses to himself between 2018 and 2022.

Boutros was set to retire as CEO at the end of this year after more than nine years in charge of the hospital system.

MetroHealth will have an interim CEO take over until it transitions to its new CEO Dr. Airica Steed.

Steed was named as Boutros' successor in September.

