State inspection of Geneva City Schools buses leads to some canceled routes

Some bus routes for Thursday have been canceled for students attending Geneva Area City Schools after a state bus inspector identified areas that need addressing on buses in the district.

The district posted the announcement on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. Families who live on the canceled routes have been notified, the post stated.

The inspector looked at nine buses. Eight of those buses had a problematic inspection. The district said it has sent out the buses to be repaired.

"Our goal is to get the inspector out as soon as possible once they are fixed in order to get them back on the road," the district said in the post.

Geneva Area City Schools

