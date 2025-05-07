State investigators question city payment of finding against mayor, former councilman

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office confirmed it has opened an investigation into the use of city money to pay findings against East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King and former City Councilman Ernest Smith.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office tells News 5 Investigators it received an East Cleveland city check dated Aug. 23, 2024.

The money was intended to repay the city $6,791 after an audit found King improperly allowed Smith to use a city vehicle and fuel card.

Investigators said Smith used that car for personal use. Smith has denied that allegation.

In a statement to News 5 Investigators, a spokesman for the Auditor’s Office said its Special Investigations Unit was alerted that East Cleveland attempted to use city funds to repay the finding for recovery.

According to the statement, “this would be an improper public expenditure because the finding was issued against Smith and King, and they were personally responsible for repaying it.

So, who authorized the payment?

City Councilwoman Patricia Blochowiak said council never approved the spending. council.

“Absolutely not, absolutely not,” said Blochowiak. “Nor would we have.”

She called the spending of city money to repay the city ridiculous.

"We need that money,” said Blochowiak. “Every penny of it. We need it. We need more than we have.”

The auditor’s office confirmed there is an open investigation into the payment.

Interim East Cleveland Mayor Sandra Morgan, who took over in March after King was suspended, confirmed she received a subpoena connected to the case, looking for information about who requested the city pay the nearly $7,000.

Morgan said she has not been able to find any written documentation pointing to who gave the okay.

Blochowiak wants a full investigation and prosecution of anyone involved, believing what happened was theft.

“We aren’t going to get rid of the corruption until we get rid of all the corruption,” said Blochowiak.

Late Wednesday, Smith denied he had anything to do with the payment.

The attorney for King did not return a phone message seeking comment.

Both King and Smith face criminal charges connected to the use of the city vehicle and gas card.

The two men pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Late Wednesday, the Chief Justice of the state Supreme Court denied a request by King’s attorney to have the judge set to preside over their trial removed from the case.

Attorney Charles Tyler claimed the judge was biased against King, and because of that, his client could not receive a fair trial.

