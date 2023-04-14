State-led task force works to address nursing home challenges across Ohio.

CLEVELAND — An advocacy group of nursing home and healthcare professionals, families and residents are all voicing their concerns with what’s happening within the industry.

“This situation is so deep,” said Cigornai Sapp. “We’re only at the tip of the iceberg.”

Sapp said the state of nursing homes in Ohio is in desperate need of help.

Sapp’s mother currently lives in a residential care facility, where Sapp said she’s satisfied with the care her mom has been receiving.

However, Sapp told News 5 there’s room for improvement.

“They’re doing the best they can; the way nursing homes are now,” said Sapp. “Of course, staffing is always an issue.”

Jesse J. Ruffin Jr. is also advocating for the need for more nursing home workers with a petition called Carolyn’s Law.

He named it after his wife of 44 years, who received treatment in a rehabilitation facility.

“I was with her day and night, and I saw the agony and all of the pressures that the nurses and nurse aids was under trying to take care of 20 or 30 patients, and I promised my wife before she died and those nurses, that something would have to be done,” Ruffin said.

Now, Ruffin and Sapp stand hopeful that their concerns will be addressed after meeting with Governor Mike DeWine’s Nursing Home Quality and Accountability Task Force on Thursday.

“Some of the issues that we’re seeing, while yes, illuminated during the pandemic; some were present before,” said Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel McElroy.

McElroy said some of those problems they’ve been hearing include but aren’t limited to safety, residents maintaining connections with their families and the quality of care.

Yet, Ohio Healthcare Association Executive Director Pete Van Runkle said the biggest challenge is workforce.

“We hear that in all these listening sessions,” said Van Runkle. “There’s just not enough staff. Not enough people to take care of the residents, and that really comes from we don’t have the resources to be able to pay the wages.”

Van Runkle is also a part of the Governor’s task force.

They’re responsible for presenting a final plan to Governor DeWine’s office next month, which Van Runkle hopes will include higher wages for industry workers.

“We have a report that’s due to the Governor by May 26th, and so through the listening sessions, we’ve gained valuable insights to support some of the works and recommendations that we will be pushing forward to the Governor,” McElroy said.

McElroy said nursing homes, residents, and families can expect to see action once their report is submitted.

“We’re here for the people,” said Ruffin. “That’s the purpose of the nursing home to take care of the people, and if the nurses and nurse aids cannot take care of the people, where does that leave us.”

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.