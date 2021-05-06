State Route 3 between Bagdad and Fenn roads in Medina County reopens after crash takes down power lines

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: State Route 3 between Bagdad and Fenn roads in Medina County has reopened.

The road was closed for a few hours due to a crash taking down multiple power lines.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️: SR 3, between Bagdad Rd and Fenn Rd in Medina County, is closed due to a crash taking down multiple power lines. Road is expected to be closed for 6-10 hours to repair utility poles. Southbound traffic is being detoured to SR 18. pic.twitter.com/8w68ENQiZQ — Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) May 6, 2021

The existing northbound detour using US 42 north to State Route 303 to IR-71 is still being used, but southbound traffic is being detoured to State Route 18 west into town.

