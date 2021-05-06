Watch
State Route 3 between Bagdad and Fenn roads in Medina County reopens after crash takes down power lines

Posted at 6:33 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 15:05:18-04

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: State Route 3 between Bagdad and Fenn roads in Medina County has reopened.

The road was closed for a few hours due to a crash taking down multiple power lines.

The existing northbound detour using US 42 north to State Route 303 to IR-71 is still being used, but southbound traffic is being detoured to State Route 18 west into town.

