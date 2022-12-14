State trooper injured in crash on State Route 8 near Hudson Tuesday night

HUDSON, Ohio — On Tuesday night, a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was injured after striking a crashed truck on State Route 8 near Seasons Road in Hudson, according to an OSHP official.

A Toyota Tacoma pickup truck entered State Route 8 northbound from Seasons Road and lost control, striking the median wall and coming to a rest in the left lane, according to a preliminary investigation from highway patrol.

The trooper, who was traveling north in the left lane of State Route 8, crashed into the stationary Tacoma.

The trooper and the driver of the Tacoma were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital Tuesday night, officials say.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

