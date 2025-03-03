Statewide Tornado Drill on March 19

A statewide Tornado Drill will take place on March 19 at 9:50 a.m. for Severe Weather Awareness Week, which starts on March 16.

Huron County will be participating in the drill and said outdoor warning sirens will activate and Wireless Emergency Alerts will be sent to mobile devices within the county. However, if you are a Huron County resident and are not within the county at the time, there is a chance you will not receive the text.

Additionally, the county said it is possible that those in the Village of Milan in Erie County, Village of Plymouth in Richland County and other adjacent areas near the Huron County line could receive the test.

Where you should go during a Tornado Warning

During the drill, the State of Ohio will conduct a test to be broadcast on radio and television through the Emergency Alert System, and the National Weather Service will also activate NOAA Weather Radios with a test message.

"Certain weather conditions such as rain or wind may also hinder the sound of a siren," Kye Stevens, the deputy director of Huron County Emergency Management Agency said. "This is why it is crucial to not rely upon only sirens to receive warning of dangerous weather conditions and to have multiple ways to receive warnings, such as a NOAA Weather Radio."

The purpose of the drill is to encourage schools, businesses and families to practice severe weather plans.

The county said if severe weather is expected the day of the drill, it will be postponed.

Huron County Emergency Management Agency