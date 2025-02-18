Watch Now
Statue seized from Cleveland museum in 2023 transferred to Republic of Türkiye

Amy Sancetta/AP
FILE — The Emperor as Philosopher," a Roman-era statue, thought to represent Marcus Aurelius, stands in a gallery at the Cleveland Museum of Art in Cleveland, Ohio, June 25, 2010. A warrant signed by a judge in Manhattan, Aug. 14, 2023, ordered the seizure of the statue, from the Cleveland Museum of Art by New York authorities investigating antiquities looted from Turkey. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
Posted

The Cleveland Museum of Art has made the decision to transfer the headless bronze statue believed to depict the Roman emperor and philosopher Marcus Aurelius to the district attorney for delivery to the Republic of Türkiye, the museum said.

After a series of tests were done, it was concluded that the statue was likely present at the Sebasteion in the ancient city of Bubon, Türkiye, the museum said.

In August of 2023, the statue was seized from the Cleveland Museum of Art by New York authorities investigating antiquities stolen from Turkey.

The museum acquired the statue in 1986, and had been highlighted in its collection of ancient Roman art.

In October of 2023, the museum sued New York City authorities over their seizure, arguing that the museum had lawfully acquired the statue.

