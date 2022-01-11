'Stay in your homes' — Geauga County Sheriff's Office looking for man near Thompson Township

THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Geauga County Sheriff's Office is advising residents near Thompson Township to stay in their homes and to call authorities if a 6-foot-tall man wearing a dark coat is spotted.

The sheriff's office said the man may be a person wanted from a pursuit Monday night in Ashtabula.

A hunter came across the man in the woods near a campfire, the sheriff's office said. The man ran off when he saw the hunter and later tried to break into a garage.

Authorities are tracking him near the area of State Routes 166 and 528, south of Thompson Township.

No further information has been released.

