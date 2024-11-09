Step back in time this weekend with Jurassic Quest at the I-X Center

CLEVELAND — Dinosaurs are alive and well this weekend at Jurassic Quest at the I-X Center.

The interactive show transports guests back several million years with a life-like dinosaur herd, activities and various shows. T-Rexs, Triceratops, Camarasauruses and more dinosaurs are represented throughout the show, and you can even hop on some of them for a ride. Kids can also take on the role of a paleontologist and dig up some dinosaur bones at a fossil dig. Dinosaur trainers are on hand to educate families throughout the day on the incredible creatures they are seeing.

"We pride ourselves here at Jurassic Quest on accuracy and what we call edutainment," Brainy Beth, a dinosaur trainer, said. "You can learn something whether you are an adult or a child. It's a pretty amazing opportunity to see parents and kids bond over things like education."

Jurassic Quest is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the I-X Center. For tickets, click here.