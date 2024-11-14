Step Forward combating Head Start teacher shortage with increased benefits

CLEVELAND — While thousands of Ohio teachers have left the classroom over the last five years, the percentage of kids ready to start kindergarten has dropped to its lowest level since the state started keeping track.

Meanwhile, the city of Cleveland, the state, and now Washington D.C. have been putting funds toward early childhood education to train and retain teachers and help parents afford tuition.

Right here in Cuyahoga County, the largest Head Start provider is hiring more teachers after they increased the benefits.

Inside Alicia Million's early head start class, you'll find kids playing and learning. Just across the building are empty classrooms, filled with silence due to not having enough teachers to fill them.

For 50 years, Million has taught early Head Start simply because she loves it.

“I like to see the little people go from being an infant, where they can't do anything, to being independent,” said Million.

But, due to a continuing teacher shortage, an already lively environment has sometimes become overwhelming.

“We can't take lunch breaks, and we can step out of room for more. Sometimes we just need a whoosah when you just need to take a deep breath. We can't even, we can't even do that,” said Million.

Step Forward is the largest Head Start provider in the state; as of Thursday, they have:



57 staffing vacancies

21 closed classrooms

655 children who won't have seats until they get more teachers.

“We're serving the children that we are supposed to be serving right now, but we need people coming in the door in order to serve more,” said Dr. Thea Wilson, the vice president of children and families.

The Head Start teacher shortage isn't just in Cuyahoga County; it's seen across the state.

“It is an epidemic across the country. It really is and I see it. Unfortunately, at all grade levels,” said Wilson.

In an attempt to bolster hiring, Wilson says they have increased signing bonuses and salaries, created a leadership academy for professional development, and now cover the cost of a bachelor's degree.

“I think it behooves us to really look at why they're moving away from this field,” said Wilson.

For these teachers, they know the importance of having a full staff, not just for them but for their kids.

“So it's important to our society to get our children educated but it's also important to our workforce, to have a place where children can be,” said Wilson.

Wilson says that last year, they had 100 staffing vacancies, so it’s clear that their method is working. They say it continues so they can open more classes.