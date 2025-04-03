Step Forward faces uncertainty after layoffs affect regional offices and services

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Step Forward programs have been providing services to low-income families in Cuyahoga County for decades, but now, they don’t know what their services will look like after layoffs affected their regional offices.

For more than 30 years, Wanda Sullivan has had a passion for teaching Head Start.

"From the time they're crawling to walking to babbling to talking and then you see like, wow, I remember when she was four months,” said Sullivan.

Head Start is the same program her daughter went through while she managed as a single mom, as well as her nine grandchildren. But now, Wanda is crushed at the thought that her program may come to an end.

“Coming to work every day not knowing it's your last day is hard,” said Sullivan.

For 60 years, Step Forward has provided services to low-income families in the county, ranging from basic needs like food and electricity to counseling and Head Start programs.

Dr. Jacklyn Chisholm, Step Forward’s president and CEO, told News 5 that the uncertainty began two days ago when their Home Energy Assistance Program and Head Start program regional offices were closed.

“The home energy assistance program...they are the...office that distributes the funds, Chishlom continued. “[At] the head start program, we get direct funding from the feds for that one. When they close the regional offices, that's the office that oversees the grant, all of the applications we have to submit [and] the monitoring for the program.”

Ninety-seven percent of Step Forward’s funding comes from federal dollars. Though their funding is still in place, they’ve received no communication on how to move forward, which affects both the staff and the community.

Step Forward serves more than 25,000 residents and employs 266 people. Chisholm said they plan to keep working, but they have informed the staff that the future remains unknown.

“[What] we've said to them is, 'We will tell you as soon as we know something.' So the only thing we can do is to keep people informed,” said Chisholm.

As for Wanda, she hurts for the parents who will have to adjust their lives without Head Start services, but most of all, she worries about the kids.

“The adults are going to adjust. Because as a society, that's what we learn to do. We learn to adjust. Kids don't know how to adjust. They follow their parents lead, so they don't know what, what's going on,” said Sullivan.

The National Head Start Association (NHSA) released a statement regarding the layoffs, warning that they could disrupt vital services for children and families, and called on the administration to reconsider the decision. That can be found below.

"Early this morning, the National Head Start Association (NHSA) was made aware of the closure of at least five Office of Head Start regional offices, in Boston, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Seattle, in accordance with Secretary Kennedy’s plans for reducing the size of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.





NHSA is deeply concerned about the potential disruption to vital services for eligible children and families across the country. These offices play a critical role in providing oversight, guidance, and direct support to local Head Start programs, ensuring they have the resources and assistance needed to deliver Head Start’s high-quality child care, education, health, nutrition, and other supports.







In order to avoid disrupting services for children and families, we urge the administration to reconsider these actions until a plan has been created and shared widely. Closing these regional Head Start offices could create delays in essential program support and weaken the system that has successfully served millions of children for decades. NHSA will continue working with the Administration and Congress to minimize the impact of any bureautic decisions on the well-being of the children and families who rely on Head Start programs every day.







Regional office staff, including program specialists, fiscal specialists, and other program leadership, play an integral role in ensuring that the services to eligible children and families are reliable, high-quality, and fiscally sound. They help interpret federal regulations and provide essential support to Head Start grant recipients in every corner of the country. Less than one percent of Head Start’s annual funding is spent on federal staff, including regional office staff.







During our 60 years of existence, we have remained steadfast in our mission to provide early childhood education, health services, and family support to underserved communities. Throughout our history, we have navigated challenges such as shifting policies, funding uncertainties, and evolving educational needs. Yet, through resilience and innovation, Head Start has continued to adapt, ensuring that millions of children and families receive the foundational support necessary for lifelong success.







An investment in Head Start is an important investment in our youngest learners, their families, our communities, and our nation." National Head Start Association (NHSA)