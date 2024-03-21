Step Forward's Home Relief Assistance Program to end March 31

CLEVELAND — Step Forward’s Home Relief Assistance Program will end on March 31 because officials said the money has now run out.

The program started back in 2020 and helped thousands of people avoid eviction and keep their utilities on.

“I really wish that they wouldn't, you know, take that program away,” said Barbara Moore.

For the last four years, Step Forward has been a big help for people like Moore, thanks to their Home Relief Assistance Program, which kept people in their homes through challenging times.

“I got laid off and got on unemployment and so, you know, that unemployment doesn’t really give you that much. So, I got really far behind on my rent,” said Moore.

Without Step Forward’s services, Moore said she would have been homeless.

“I wouldn't have no food, no way to catch up that balance; you know what I'm saying? So possibly could have been evicted,” said Moore.

Now, with Step Forward’s Rental Assistance Program ending, Moore said she fears what this will mean for those families who still need help.

“Times are hard, you know, and people struggle for different reasons and it's not the fact that they just don't pay their rent. Some people just can't, or they don't make enough money,” said Moore.

Neighborhood Opportunities Center Director Travena Golliday said Step Forward has made the difficult decision to end their program on March 31.

“Now that people are getting back to work, jobs are available, the money is coming to an end,” she said.

Serving as the largest community action agency in Ohio, Golliday said the organization has distributed more than $35 million since the program began in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to aid people and their families.

Golliday said this allowed Step Forward to pay up to 18 months of assistance so people could keep their utilities on and avoid eviction.

“With this ending, we will have to see if we can just help people with maybe security deposits, depending on what the funding is,” said Golliday.

Golliday said Step Forward just accepted their last batch of applications for processing, and she said they have enough money to support those who are currently in the system.

If Step Forward doesn’t spend all the money, Golliday said they may accept more applicants.

“I imagine that the residents will panic, and it means that we are going to have to support them other ways to help them to find other resources and empower them to be able to budget and do what they need to do in order to maintain their housing,” said Golliday.

Golliday said there are other community partners people can turn to for help, like Cleveland Housing Network, local churches and 211 First Call for Help.

She also said people can take advantage of the programs still available at Step Forward.