Steve's Diner closing its doors on March 4

We told you last week that the number of restaurants open 24 hours are dwindling. And now another one is closing its doors.

Steve's Diner, located on Biddulph Road in Brooklyn, posted on its Facebook page Monday morning that its last day of business would be March 4.

The restaurant said the decision came down after it was unable to renew its lease.

Steve's Diner issued the following statement in part:

"We all mourn the loss of our favorite restaurants for they provide us with so much more than food. They provide nourishment for our soul and when they are gone, much of the soul of the neighborhoods in which they resided will be gone as well: missing out on seeing our favorite waitress who remembers what we enjoy, saying “hi” to our favorite server and sitting at the place that makes us most comfortable, talking to the owner about life in general, seeing the hardworking support staff take extra care to provide us with a dropped napkin or a missing fork. All of these small gestures that make us feel at home in our neighborhood will be missing. And that will make our neighborhoods feel lacking as well–less interesting, less familiar, less inviting. These are one of the things that defines BEING AT HOME in our community. They are a gathering place to share accounts of our days, to celebrate big events in our lives or just share a table with our friends."

If you're a fan of Steve's chili dogs, you can still grab some grub at Steve's Doghouse, 3850 West 25th St.

On Monday, Melt Bar and Grilled announced that it was shutting down its restaurant in Independence. It's the second Melt to close this year.

