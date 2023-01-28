Stolen Kia crashes into bus with Baldwin Wallace swim team during pursuit, police say

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — A stolen Kia that was being pursued by Fairview Park police hit a charter bus carrying students from the Baldwin Wallace men's and women's swim teams, according to police.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon on 480 eastbound near State Route 176 in Independence. No injuries were reported, police said.

According to police, the two occupants of the Kia fled the scene on foot after the crash, and a juvenile female was arrested during the foot chase.

Fairview Park, North Olmsted and Brooklyn Heights police departments assisted in the pursuit.

The other occupant of the Kia has not been arrested, the incident is under investigation.

