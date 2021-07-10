StoryWalk trail, combing nature and literacy, opening at Columbia Township Park

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio — There’s a new trail in Lorain County that combines literacy and nature.

StoryWalk, which combines physical activity with literacy, wraps around Columbia Park near The Columbia Branch Library. The space gives children the opportunity to interact with their favorite children's books in a different way.

Children’s picture book pages are mounted on frames that are then laid out on the trail inviting families, children, caregivers and teachers to follow along the path.

The library will change the books monthly April through November, weather permitting.

A ribbon-cutting will be held on Monday, July 12 at 3 p.m.

