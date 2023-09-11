Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools looks into 'blackface' incident from varsity football game

The school board president of Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools, Nancy Brown, said a letter has been sent to students and their families stating that the district is investigating a "blackface" incident from last week's football game.

According to the Brown, some students painted their faces black as part of their "spirit wear" at Friday's game against Hudson.

"The SMF City School District does not condone the use of blackface by anyone for any reason as it is patently offensive and reinforces historically racist stereotypes," the letter states.

District officials said they will conduct a complete investigation and are taking the matter very seriously.

"We will continue to strive to ensure our schools are a welcoming place for everyone," the letter said.

