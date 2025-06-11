Stow Police looking for child who allegedly harassed, harmed geese

Stow Police are searching for a boy who they say harmed a goose and its babies Saturday evening.

Around 6 p.m., a boy around the age of 10 to 14 was seen "harassing and harming" the goose and its babies, police said.

The boy is described as having black hair, and he was wearing a light blue shirt and black shorts at the time of the incident, police said.

According to Stow Police, a witness said the boy was riding a black bike with neon highlights.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stow Police at 330-689-5700.