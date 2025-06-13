Strawberry season is here—don’t miss the juiciest picks

CHARDON, Ohio — It's that time of year again—those delicious red berries are starting to pop out, just waiting to be picked! We're talking about Strawberry Season.

Patterson Fruit Farm in Chardon kicked off their pick-your-own strawberry season last Saturday, and they're reporting peak conditions right now. While last year's season came a bit early and ended quickly, this year the berries are right on schedule. As owner Bill Patterson puts it, “they are right on time and just right.” That means you’ve got about two weeks to enjoy fresh picking before the season wraps up.

Patterson’s is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. They also offer baked goods, other fresh produce, meats and more. They’re not the only ones—many farms across Northeast Ohio are offering pick-your-own strawberries this season.