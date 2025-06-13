Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Strawberry season is here—don’t miss the juiciest picks

It's that time of year again—those delicious red berries are starting to pop out, just waiting to be picked!
Strawberry season is here—don’t miss the juiciest picks
strawberry
Posted

CHARDON, Ohio — It's that time of year again—those delicious red berries are starting to pop out, just waiting to be picked! We're talking about Strawberry Season.

Patterson Fruit Farm in Chardon kicked off their pick-your-own strawberry season last Saturday, and they're reporting peak conditions right now. While last year's season came a bit early and ended quickly, this year the berries are right on schedule. As owner Bill Patterson puts it, “they are right on time and just right.” That means you’ve got about two weeks to enjoy fresh picking before the season wraps up.

Patterson’s is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. They also offer baked goods, other fresh produce, meats and more. They’re not the only ones—many farms across Northeast Ohio are offering pick-your-own strawberries this season.

 

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.