Streets going dark to deter mayflies

Since mayflies are so attracted to light, Ohio Edison's FirstEnergy is getting ready to shut down street lights in Lakeshore communities to keep drivers safe.
OHIO — Ohio Edison's FirstEnergy is getting ready to shut down street lights in lakeshore communities to deter mayflies.

Officials will be temporarily turning off streetlights along several roads in Port Clinton, Marblehead and Erie Township for several weeks. The company will resume streetlight service once the hatching season ends.

Mayflies are attracted to the light. FirstEnergy believes reducing the amount of light will keep swarms away, which should keep roads safe and prevent accidents.

It's not just the amount of mayflies that can be dangerous for a driver's vision at night, but also what the bugs themselves produce.

"The oily carcasses of the mayflies when they get on the road can cause slick conditions," Hannah Calett, a FirstEnergy spokesperson, said. "We're trying to help prevent any issues on the roadways by eliminating some light and deterring the mayflies."

Pedestrians and bikers are reminded to use extra caution when traveling along unlit roads this summer. They are urged to always use sidewalks and crosswalks and wear bright clothing or flashing devices to alert drivers of their presence.

Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed in unlit areas and be on the lookout for people walking or biking in the area.

Residents are encouraged to keep their outdoor lighting to a minimum during swarming periods.

Swarming periods typically last a month and can happen as late as September.

While they can be a nuisance, mayflies are harmless and provide food for fish and birds. Mayflies, along with midges, are a sign of a healthy Lake Erie.

